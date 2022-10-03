Phyllis “Kay” Brown, age 81 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, Illinois on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Kay was born in Carlyle on December 10, 1940, a daughter of the late Elmer H. and Gladys P. (Jones) Mahlandt. She married Doug Brown on June 19, 1961, in Dalton, Illinois, and he survives in Carlyle. Kay devoted her life to being a loving wife and adoring mother.

In addition to her husband Doug, Mrs. Brown is also survived by a daughter, Kyla Brown and partner Edward C. Grabowski of Chicago; 2 sisters, Becky Hughes and husband Bill of Carlyle and Barbara Gergely and husband Joe of Chicago; and a sister-in-law, Helen Mahlandt of Carlyle.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Linda Mahlandt; and a brother, James Mahlandt.

No services will be held. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Brown may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be shared at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.