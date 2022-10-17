Ray L Widman, 90 of Breese, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon IL surrounded by his loving family.

Ray was born in Jerseyville, IL on August 4, 1932, to Fred and Edna (Bregenzer) Widman. He married the love of his life, Marjorie “Marge” Miller, on July 1, 1961, and she survives in Breese.

Ray is survived by his wife, two daughters – Micki (Dave) Vandeloo of Bartelso and Susan (Marc) Klein of Warrensburg, IL; five grandchildren – Nathan (Allyson) Vandeloo of Bartelso, Lauren (Trent) Richardson of Monticello, IL, Alex (Larisa) Vandeloo of Bartelso, Paige Klein of Savoy, IL, and Carli Klein and friend Cam Walls of Champaign, IL; and three great-grandchildren – Eleanor and Jett Vandeloo and Brooks Vandeloo all of Bartelso. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Edna Widman; a brother, Fred Widman; and a cherished nephew, Jim Widman.

Ray lived a full and joyful life. He attended a country schoolhouse in Godfrey for his primary and elementary years and graduated from Jerseyville High School. After high school, he worked at the Lincoln car factory in St. Louis, then went into the Army in 1953. He was honorably discharged in 1954 and was stationed in Anchorage Alaska during his service. He was very proud of his military service and was fortunate enough to travel back to Anchorage, a place he loved, during his retirement.

After his service, he joined Illinois Bell and spent three years working as a lineman in Peoria before being transferred back to Alton. He met and married Marge, and they were happily married for 61 years when he died. He worked at Illinois Bell/AT&T until his retirement in 1990.

During his time with Illinois Bell, he was transferred from Alton to Champaign, where he and Marge had both of their daughters, then to Belleville for two short years and moved his family to Carlyle in 1979, where he served as Installation Manager for the towns of Carlyle, Salem, and Greenville until his retirement.

Ray loved his family and his friends. He always quickly made friends and many of them were friends for life. He especially loved his time with the 4 O’clock Coffee Club in his retirement. This group of friends met almost every weekday afternoon and had fish and steak dinners together for many years. These dear friends laughed endlessly, teased each other mercilessly and donated thousands of dollars to help local young people attend college. They served as grand marshals for the Carlyle Christmas parade as recognition for the good work they had done in the community, a proud moment for Ray and his friends! Ray also devoted much time to his community and church. He was active in the Rotary Club in Carlyle, and was named a Paul Harris Fellow from the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. He led the Clinton County chapter of the American Heart Association and served as a deacon and elder at Carlyle Christian Church. He served on the Illinois Bell Speakers Bureau in his later working years. He gave his time selflessly to many charitable causes in all the communities in which he lived.

Ray and Marge traveled extensively during their retirement. They were proud of having traveled to all 50 states. They particularly enjoyed traveling with Ray’s brother Fred and Fred’s family in their RVs and enjoying the snowbird life with Fred and Linda in Fort Myers and Bradenton FL. He also spent part of his retirement years owning race horses and traveling to the races in several Midwestern states, as well as investing in oil wells.

Ray was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, a lifelong Cardinals fan, and a good man. He had an infectious smile and laugh and nothing made him happier than spending time with his family. He was loved by so many and will be deeply missed.

A Funeral Service will be held at the Carlyle Christian Church at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, with Rev. Josh Wolford, officiating. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Carlyle Christian Church from 9:00 – 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Widman are suggested to the Carlyle Christian Church or to the American Heart Association. Donations will be accepted at the service or through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.