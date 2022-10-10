Funeral services for Robert L. McCracken will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home with Dr. Rev. Ward Sussenbach officiating. Interment will follow in Montrose Cemetery with Full Military Honors by the American Legion Post 1180. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. Saturday until service time. Memorials for Robert are to the Faith Presbyterian Church at 16000 North Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, A 85351.

Robert Leo McCracken, Sr. died June 16, 2022 in Sun City, AZ at the age of 100. Mr. McCracken (Bob) was born in Greenville, IL on June 8, 1922 to the late Floyd L. and Lola M. (Johnson) McCracken. He was educated in the Greenville public schools where he developed a lifelong passion for music, especially jazz. Bob served in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the battleship New York as a member of the ship’s 20-piece orchestra. It was during this period that he learned he would never be able to earn a living as a musician! After the war, he took advantage of the GI Bill attending Central Michigan University and then, the University of Illinois. He graduated from Illinois in 1948 with a BS degree in civil engineering. After a brief period working for a local construction company in Champaign, IL, Bob embarked on a 31-year career with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

While a student at Illinois, Bob met Barbara Jean Shaffer, a younger lady from Danville, IL who was studying music education. They were married on July 2, 1950. Together they raised three sons: Brent McCracken (Debbie), John McCracken (Gayle), and Robert McCracken, Jr. (Patricia). Over the course of Bob’s 31 years with the State of Illinois, the family lived in Paris, Decatur, and finally Springfield. Upon retiring from IDOT in 1982, Bob and Barbara moved to Sun City, AZ. Their relocation, and Bob’s early retirement, was motivated, in part, by Barbara’s rheumatoid arthritis which had become quite severe. Still, they became very active members of their new community. Volunteering for many duties at their church, in their neighborhood, and becoming active members in the local Lions Club. Barbara died in January, 2006. Over the last five years of her life, Bob cared for her 24/7.

In September 2006, Bob married Betty Sims, a resident at the senior living facility where he had moved with Barbara during her final months. Betty had a story similar to Bob’s as she had spent many years taking care of her husband. Together, they spent the next ten years traveling. During that period, Bob and Betty, while still in their late 80’s and early 90’s, managed to set foot on all seven continents! Betty died in June 2016 and is buried along with Bob’s first wife, Barbara, at Montrose Cemetery in Greenville, IL.

On June 11, 2022, Bob was joined by 200 guests at his 100th birthday celebration which was held in the ballroom of his senior living center. At that event, he took pleasure in performing a jazz show that he created with the help of his Pastors, a husband & wife team of “jazz hounds,” from his church. It was an event that will long be remembered by his family and friends, and it provided a wonderful ending to a life well-lived!

In addition to his parents and wives, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Ivan McCracken, and a sister, Lola Weindel (Dale). He is survived by a sister, Carol Gum (Earl), his three sons, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Gifts in honor of Bob’s life can be made to Faith Presbyterian Church of Sun City, AZ. by mail or at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home.