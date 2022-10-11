Ted Carter, 82, of Mulberry Grove, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at his home, in Mulberry Grove, IL.

Ted was born June 5, 1940, in McKendree, West Virginia, the son of Theodore and Mildred (McKinney) Carter. He married Margaret Maples in Mt. Vernon, IL.

After high school, Ted joined the United States Air Force and was a jet engine mechanic. He was honorably discharged after serving his country proudly. He then worked in service stations and body shops for many years, before becoming a truck driver. He retired, after 15 years, from United Stationers. He and Margaret lived in several states before moving back to Illinois in 1966. They lived, locally, in Pocahontas, Assumption, Smithboro, for 26 years, and lastly, in Mulberry Grove. He was fun loving, funny, ornery, and enjoyed life to the fullest.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Harlan carter; two brothers, Robert and Roy Carter, and a sister, Lena Carter.

He is survived by his children, Scott (Diane) Carter of Tecumseh, MO, Warren (Judy) Carter of Greenville, IL, Terri (Delbert) Rench of Mulberry Grove, IL, Jennings carter of Highland, IL, and Dedra Weil of Mulberry Grove, IL; grandchildren, Lyndsi (Jon), Ashley (Kody), Jason (Chloe), Josh (Kari), Jonathon (Samantha), Kevin, Shane (Megan), Megan (Josh), and Ryan (Betsy); great grandchildren, Jase, Dixie, Daisy, Keith, Ember, Gabe, Abigail, Thea, Maddie, Lilly, Owen, Austin, Olivia, Landon, Chase; siblings, Helen, Sue (Donnie), Jay, Darell (Joyce), Eudora (Ralph); and wife, Margaret Carter . Memorial contributions may be given to the Bond County Hospice, 1520 S. 4th St., Greenville, IL and/or Sea Graves Cemetery, 2620 W. Old National Trail, Greenville, IL 62246.

The family asks that donations be made to either or both memorials, in lieu of flowers, plants, and other

gifts.

Services will be held at a later date.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.