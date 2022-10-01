Timothy P. “Tim” Athmer, age 41, of Cobden, and formerly of Aviston, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at his home.

He was born January 6, 1981 in Highland, a son of Robert and Linda, nee Kalmer, Athmer of Aviston.In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Jeremy Athmer of Aviston and Kelly (Eric) Kraeger of Breese; nephew and niece, Keegan and Lana Kraeger; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Clara, nee Thein, Athmer and Robert and Dorothy, nee Rakers, Kalmer.

Tim worked as a Union Electrician for Jarvis Electric in Belleville and was a member of IBEW Local 309 and The National Wild Turkey Federation. He was an avid hunter and was proud to have taught his nephew, Keegan, everything he knew about hunting. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, grilling, riding his side by side, watching NASCAR and rooting for Kyle Busch, and listening to old time country music. Tim was a great story teller, loved his dog, Waylon, and spending time with his family and friends.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Daniel Friedman presiding. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org or will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.