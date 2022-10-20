Tyler Cochran 22, of Highland, IL, passed away, Friday, October 14, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, in St. Louis, with Mom and Dad by his side holding his hand.

Tyler was born July 10, 2000. At three days old it was discovered that he had a urea cycle metabolic disorder (OTC) which led to him getting a liver transplant at 3 ½ months old. Due to the damage from his disorder, he was cognitively delayed and non-verbal.

This last year, Tyler started showing signs of increased liver failure. Among other issues he was uncomfortable and experiencing more pain. Tyler needed another liver transplant. His transplant teams at St. Louis Children’s Hospital/Barnes Hospital did everything they could to help him, but he was too sick to survive another transplant. His brothers, Timmy, Erik and Bret

were able to say their goodbyes.

Tyler was a recent graduate from Triad High School in May 2022. He was so excited when he stepped on that stage to accept his diploma and heard the applause, he didn’t want to get off.

He loved riding the bus and attending school. He loved watching videos on his IPAD, including Blue’s Clues and Peppa Pig, and for some reason, preferred to only listen to Maroon 5. He loved to go shopping, go for walks in the neighborhood with Dad, and eat pancakes from McDonald’s.

Tyler had a rougher road than most with frequent blood tests, doctor, and hospital visits, but he still had a smile that could light up a room and melt many hearts. Though he was non-verbal, he was able to communicate in his own way. He could show love and he knew that he was loved. To say “Daddy and Mommy love you Tyler” doesn’t come even close to how we feel.

The world seems like a smaller place without you. We will always miss him but will always cherish the time we had together and the memories we made.

He is survived by his loving parents, Timothy and Jennifer Cochran, Highland, IL; brothers, Timothy (Kylee) Cochran Jr., New Baden, IL, Erik (fiance, Ashley Nelson) Cochran, St. Jacob, IL, Bret Cochran, Highland, IL; grandparents, James & Joan Krepps, Belleville, IL, Robert & Marcia Cochran, The Villages, FL; aunts and uncles, Jordana (John) Stewart, Cindy (Tim) Hamblin, Cheri (David) Fitts, Dennis (Nadine) Cochran; many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Tyler Cochran Memorial Scholarship. (This scholarship will go to a Triad High School Student participating in the TLS Mentorship majoring in Special Education.) c/o Triad Schools Foundation, 203 East ThropStreet, Troy, Il 62294 or Mid-America Transplant; 1110 Highlands Plaza Dr., Ste 100; St. Louis, MO 63110 on-line: https://www.midamericatransplant.org/our-foundation/donate-online

Memorial Visitation: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, and Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Memorial Service: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Minister, Matt Sutman, DeSoto Christian Church

Interment: at a later date

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL