Virginia L. “Ginny” Goodman, age 75 of Highland, IL, died Monday, October 24, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.

She was born on Friday, January 24, 1947, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Erich and Linda (nee Korsmeyer) Weber.

She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, Alhambra, Illinois.

Virginia was born in Highland and grew up on a farm east of Alhambra. She began singing at the age of 12 in the adult choir at Salem United Church of Christ. The family moved to Rochester, IL in 1961, where she learned to play the organ from the organist at Rochester Methodist Church, Esther Taft. She shared the organist position with her sister at Rochester Methodist Church, and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Springfield. She continued to develop her singing skills at the Rochester High School. After graduating from high school, she worked at two travel agencies and took many agent familiarizing trips, to Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Virginia lived in Philadelphia, PA and Miramar, FL with her first husband, Jay Nahon (deceased) and in the Fort Myers/Naples Bonita Springs, FL area with her second husband, David Goodman (deceased). In Florida, Virginia worked as a travel agent, continued her singing in local choirs, sold eel skin products at trade shows and from her home, and became a realtor. It was in the Naples area where she blossomed as a musician, becoming one of the founding members of The Bach Ensemble in which she continued singing for several years. She also resumed her organ playing, both as a substitute organist and as a regular organist, and as a soloist at various churches in the area, including the Synagogue, Naples Presbyterian Church, St Mark’s Episcopal Church, Marco Island, and the Christian Science Church in Fort Myers and Naples. Virginia returned to Highland in 2018, where she sang in the Heartland Community Chorus. Most people in the Alhambra/Highland area will remember her for her strong, high soprano voice.

Survivors include:

Sister – Jeanette W. (Richard S.) Swain, Midland, TX.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Erich P. Weber – Died 4/01/1995

Mother – Linda C. (nee Korsmeyer) Weber – Died 2/11/1992

First Husband – Jay Nahon

Second Husband – David Goodman.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, IL, with Rev. Jeremy R. Wood, Pastor, Salem United Church of Christ, Alhambra, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Cemetery.