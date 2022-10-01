William E. Jarvis, Sr., age 89 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

He was born on Thursday, August 17, 1933, in Granite City, IL, the son of Edward and Verna (nee Wood) Jarvis.

On Friday, August 29, 1969, he married Lola P. (nee Barylske) Jarvis at East St. Louis, IL, who passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2009.

He was a member of the United Steel Workers Local #68, Granite City, IL.

Mr. Jarvis was born in Granite City, IL and grew up there. He and his family moved to Marine, IL in 1974 and Highland, IL in the early 1980’s. They retired to Lake of the Ozarks in 1993. They returned to Highland in the early 2000’s. Bill had worked at Granite City Steel for over 42 years. He was a avid fisherman who enjoyed bass fishing every day that he could. He also enjoyed bowling and hunting deer, rabbits and water fowl. Bill enjoyed old time country music and even had it as a ringer on his phone. As all of his grandchildren can attest, he was a great harmonica player for all of them.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Pamela A. (Danny) Miller, Granite City, IL

Son – William E. Jarvis, Jr., Highland, IL

Daughter – Denise A. Webster, Saint Louis, MO

Daughter – Fran R. (Alan) Eley, Highland, IL

Son – Brian M. (Dana) Jarvis, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Laura (Gerald) Boyles

Grandchild – Greg Miller

Grandchild – Liz (Jason) Vickery

Grandchild – Cathy (Casey) Adolph

Grandchild – Kym (Keith) Rakers

Grandchild – Taylor Jarvis

Grandchild – Jaden Jarvis

Special Friend – Jan A. Wellen (last 13 years), Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Edward Hook Jarvis

Mother – Verna (nee Wood) Jarvis

Wife – Lola P. “Toots” (nee Barylske) Jarvis – Died 10/07/2009

Brother – Norman Jarvis

Sister – Betty Weston, Granite Falls, NC

Sister – Virginia Jarvis

Sister – Delores Jarvis – Infant.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Family Visitation and Celebration of Life.

Memorial contributions may be made to to donor’s choice.