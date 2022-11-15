Alvin William Isaak passed away at home in New Baden, Illinois on November 12, 2022.

He was born in Beckemeyer, Illinois on June 18, 1929, son of Frank and Josephine (Kuhl) Isaak. He recently celebrated 57 years of marriage with the love of his life, Patricia (Lampey) Isaak on October 23.

Alvin Isaak — devoted husband, kind and loving dad and papa, father-in-law, brother, uncle, and friend to all. He is survived by his wife Patricia Isaak and their children–Kimberly Isaak of New Baden, IL, and Susan Lolis and husband, Tom Lolis of Coral Springs, FL; and granddaughters Zoe and Georgia Lolis; brother Kenneth Isaak in Breese, IL.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings—Helen Wuebbles and husband Jim Wuebbles and Regina (Jean) Hustedde and husband Louis Hustedde.

Alvin was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the National Guard and the U.S. Army as a PFC. He was decorated with the National Defense Service Medal. After being discharged, he worked as a truck driver for Budig Western Trucking Company and YRC Freight during his career. Alvin was a teamster at the local 600 and retired almost thirty years ago.

He loved nature and was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed deer and turkey hunting along with bass fishing and won numerous championships in regional fishing clubs including Mr.Bass. A loyal baseball fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, he always rooted for the team every season win or lose. He was an active member of the St. George Parish, and a former President and long-time member of the Lion’s Club. He was also a member of the Illinois Audubon Society.

Alvin was a gentle, kind, and generous soul; a devoted family man, a man of integrity, and a man of his word. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh and tell jokes. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be held at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden, IL on Tuesday, November 22 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A Mass at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden, IL will follow at 11 a.m.

Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

