Angela B. Faith, 50, of Pocahontas, IL, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at her home.

Angela was born July 19, 1972 to Terry D. Rochester and Melinda M. Phillips, in Granite City, IL. She grew up in the Bond County area.

She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for Maxim Health Care for 14 years and assisted with children with disabilities. Angela just recently retired in July of this year. She had also spent a year as a Pocahontas EMT. Angela participated in the Girl Scouts of America throughout adolescence and into her adult years. She was also a volunteer for the Red Cross Disaster Action Team. She loved to do crafts, participating in many craft fairs in the area.

She was preceded in death by her father Terry Rochester; mother, Melinda Phillips.

Angela is survived by her children, Cody (Tiffany) Faith, Smithboro, IL, and Tesla (Doniton) Nelson, Parkston, SD; grandchildren, Mercedes, Lincoln, Lexus, Belle, and Eli; boyfriend, Shawn Blake; brother, TJ Rochester; nephew, Ryan Potter; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Meridith Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses, or the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation.

A potluck luncheon will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, at Pocahontas UMC, prior to the visitation.

Visitation: Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm, at the Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Funeral Service will follow at 4:00 pm, with prayers, blessings and stories.

There will be no Interment at this time.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.