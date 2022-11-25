Arletta ‘Letty’ Hubbard, 89, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living. She was born to Grover Cleveland and Lillie Ann (Dunn) Linton on October 29, 1933, in Smithboro, IL, at the family home.

Letty married Harold Charles Hubbard in Pocahontas, AR, on October 8, 1951. He preceded her in death on June 7, 1975.

Letty was a giving person. Anyone who knew her or worked with her knew this to be true. She was an ‘everyone’s mom’ and fed anyone who entered her home whether it was mealtime or not; you just didn’t leave hungry.

The family traveled, via the United States Military, to various states and countries before settling in the area and living here for 55 years. Letty was a homemaker, raising her family, until the death of her husband. She then went to work as a secretary, for two different Chiefs of Police, in Greenville.

She attended the First Christian Church, until her health precluded her from attending on a regular basis.

Letty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and 6 sisters.

She is survived by sons, Randy (Sara A.) Hubbard of Greenville, IL, Rusty (Cheryl) Hubbard of Vandalia, IL, and Robert (Debbie A) Hubbard of Highland, IL; daughters, Vicki L. Evans of Valley Springs, CA and Kimberly (Mike) Johnson of Pocatello, ID; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and greatgreat grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 3-5 pm., at the Smithboro Baptist Church, 210 E. 4th St., Smithboro, IL 62284.

Burial will be in Duncan Cemetery, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Smithboro Baptist Church, 210 E. 4th St., Smithboro, IL 62284.

The family requests no flowers and asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.