Beatrice M. “Bea” Tebbe, age 89, of St. Rose, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

She was born January 23, 1933 in St. Rose, daughter of the late Aloys and Wilhelmina, nee Liening, Buehne.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Tebbe, whom she married April 27, 1955 at St. Rose Catholic Church and who died June 7, 1987; grandsons, Tim Walter and Scott Tebbe; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Catherine, nee Nordmann, Tebbe; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Augusta (Joseph) Timmermann, Catherine (Frank) VonHatten, and Johanna Tebbe.Bea is survived by her children, Sue (Alan) Walter of Highland, Daniel (Sandy) Tebbe of St. Rose, Donald (Karen) Tebbe of St. Rose, Dave (Connie) Tebbe of St. Rose, Mark (Nancy) Tebbe of St. Rose, Dale (Donna) Tebbe of Carlyle, Carl (Lisa) Tebbe of Nashville, and Mary (John) Dant of Highland; grandchildren, Jennifer Walter, Janet (Jeff) Kohlbrecher, Matthew (Leanna) Tebbe, Paige (John) Kalmer, Alex (friend, Ana Trabanino) Tebbe, John (Renee) Tebbe, Katie (friend, Jason Kell) Tebbe, Nichole (friend, Kerry McDonald) Danback, Nick Tebbe, Casey (David) Dickey, Max (friend, Callie Schwartzkopf) Tebbe, Dani Dant, and Drew Dant; twelve great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.Bea was a homemaker and a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Altar Sodality and St. Rose Development Club. She enjoyed quilting, shopping, watching her grandchildren’s sporting events, and spending time with her family.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, December 2, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 8:00 – 9:15 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church or Mater Dei Catholic High School and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5thSt. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.