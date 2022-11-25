Bud Ridings, 90, of Jerseyville, IL, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Willow Rose Nursing Home, in Jerseyville, IL.

Bud was born July 23, 1932, in Greenville, IL, the son of Urban and Beatrice (Travis) Ridings. He married Maxine Lea Sugg in 1956, in Greenville, IL.

After graduating from Greenville High School, he joined the United States Military serving in the Korean War. After he was honorably discharged from the military, he went straight to work. He worked in the agricultural field as a manager of grain elevators at Jersey County Grain. He was a hard worker who didn’t know a stranger.

Bud was committed to his work, his family and his church. He did a variety of charity and volunteer work. He was dedicated to his wife, Maxine, and was her primary caregiver until her death. He was a member of the Mt. Nebo Primitive Baptist Church, Greenville, IL where he was a deacon of the church. He enjoyed a good round of golf and was a talented woodworker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Maxine, and 5 siblings, Ruthie, Tuny, Lila, Roy, and Jim.

He is survived by his son, William K. (Marilyn) Ridings of California and his daughter, Dena Sauerwein of Jerseyville, IL; 4 grandchildren, Janie (Danny) Kruep of O’Fallon, IL, Keith (Heather) Sauerwein of St. Charles, MO, Blair Ridings of California and Josh Ridings of California; and 4 great grandchildren, Emmett and Gideon Sauerwein and Brayden and Owen Kruep.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Nebo Primitive Baptist Church, Mt. Nebo Ave., Greenville, IL 62246.

The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.