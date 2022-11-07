Carol Elizabeth Frey, 78, of Highland died Saturday, November 5, 2022, at St Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

She was born June 20, 1944, in Breese, IL to Vincent B. and Catherine A. (Schwierjohn) Wessel. On August 24, 1963, she married Duane G. Frey at the Immaculate Conception Church in Pierron, IL.

Mrs. Frey grew up on the family farm in Pierron and graduated from St Paul High School in 1963. After marriage she and her husband operated a small farm south of Highland. While raising her 5 children she helped on the farm and later attended cosmetology school. She worked as a beautician both in and out of the home for many years.

Mrs. Frey was a member of St Paul Catholic Church, the former Saint Anne Alter Society and was Secretary for the Catholic Fraternal Life Council 56. She participated in a bowling league and bunco club for many years.

She was a devoted wife and mother and loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She instilled in her family discipline, hard work, and a love for each other. She was a talented quilter, seamstress, and loved to play bingo and cards. She enjoyed lending a helping hand not only to her children but her brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. There was not a time that she didn’t make herself available to help.

Survivors include her husband, Duane G. Frey of Highland; children, Gail A. Lankford, of Crawfordville, Fl, Dean A.(Mary Kay) Frey, of Springfield, MO, Steven E. Frey, of Highland, IL, Kristina L. (Mark) Nagel, of Alhambra, IL, Jill E. (Matt) Cox, of Salem, IL.; grandsons, Nathan K. (Taylor) Lankford, of Crawfordville, Fl, Justin D. (Carrie) Lankford, of Crawfordville, FL, Tyler D. Frey, of Springfield, MO, Garrett M. Frey, of Springfield, MO, Peyton S. Nagel, of Alhambra, IL, R. Jaxon Frey, of Highland, IL, Samuel N. Cox, of Salem, IL.; great grandchildren, Addison, Jordyn, Kenzie, Noah and Ella Lankford all of Crawfordville, FL.; sisters, Lucille Rakers, of Highland, IL, Mary Lou (Virgil) Voss of St. Rose, IL, Rita Horstman, of Spencer, WI; brothers, Paul Wessel, of Pierron, IL, Robert (Jan) Wessel, of Pierron, IL, Andrew (Jane) Wessel, of Pierron, IL, and Michael (Carol) Wessel of Alhambra, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Larry J. Lankford, July 20, 2017, a brother, John Wessel, May 23, 1970, and a brother-in-law, Robert Horstman, April 5, 2010.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 AM on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorials may be made to St Paul Catholic Church or Leaps of Love.