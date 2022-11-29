Charles E. “Bud” Payne, age 87 of Greenville, passed away at his home Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, Greenville First Christian Church with Pastor Dee Arms officiating. Interment will follow in Horse Prairie Cemetery, Sesser, Illinois. Visitation will be held at the church Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. until service time. Memorials are to the First Christian Church. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.