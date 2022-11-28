Chyrel A. Wessel, age 69, of Collinsville passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at her home. She was born on June 20, 1953 in Alexandria, Virginia the daughter of Elmer and Margaret (Donneman) Wessel.

She is survived by her aunts and uncles: Ted and Rosalie Wessel of Florida and Wayne and Lola Wessel of Carlyle; as well as many cousins and friends.

Chyrel was a former teacher at Summit Elementary School in Collinsville and a member of the Sweet Adeline International Chorus in St. Louis.

In keeping with Chyrel’s wishes there will be no services held.

