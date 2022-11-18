Clarence Goestenkors, 89, of Pocahontas, IL, died Friday, November 18, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Highland, IL.

Clarence was born March 15, 1933, to Henry and Clara Goestenkors. On February 14, 1953, he married Marlene E. “Sis” Nungesser at St. Nicholas Church, Pocahontas, IL. A marriage that lasted 65 beautiful years.

Clarence and Sis farmed and ran an excavating company west of Pocahontas.

Clarence was an avid hunter; being known in his younger years for his pack of beagles and rabbit hunting, and in later years, for his passion for coyote hunting.

He is survived by his sons, Gary (Debra) Goestenkors, Robert (Tracey) Goestenkors, Jeff (Donna) Goestenkors; grandchildren, Ryan (Dawn) Goestenkors, Jared (Michelle) Goestenkors, Kyle (Brittany) Goestenkors, Levi Goestenkors, Alisha (Austin) Wilken; Rachel (Kevin) Welch; great grandchildren, Evan & Tyler Goestenkors, Mason & Morgan Goestenkors, Ellie & Nolan Wilken, Charlotte Welch; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Norene (Keith) Koch, Marius Nungesser, Dale (Rita) Nungesser, Roger (Bonnie) Nungesser, Curtis (Chris) Nungesser, Gene (Ethel) Hosto.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marlene Goestenkors; parents, Henry and Clara Goestenkors; brothers, Cletus Goestenkors, George (Marian) Goestenkors, Leo (Lois) Goestenkors, Lloyd (Jennie) Goestenkors,; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Louis and Ethel Nungesser; sisters-in-law, Nina Hosto, Sandy Nungesser.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Private services will be held.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.