Darrell Durr, age 55 of St. Peter, Illinois, passed away at his home with his son and family at 4:08 a.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public services. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Darrell, a picture, or leave a condolence online www.donnellwiegand.com

Darrell Drew was born January 19, 1967, to Denver and Barbara (Denton) Durr. He is survived by his son Darrell Dakota Durr of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Darrell is survived by his siblings: Dawn Rogier (Charley) of Greenville, Danny Durr of Greenville, Sybrinia (Jerry) Linebery of St. Peter, Illinois, Randy Bingham of Kentucky, and Julie Hall. Several other family members and close friends he leaves behind.