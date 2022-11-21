Daryl G. Athmer, 56, of New Baden, died Friday, November 18, 2022 at his residence. He was born October 5, 1966 in Breese, the son of William G. “Bill” and Rosalie R., nee Detmer, Athmer, Jr. He married Deborah Kay “Debbie” Mitchell September 14, 2022 in Mascoutah and she preceded him in death on July 25, 2008.

Daryl is survived by his daughter, Shaina (Chris) Rakers; his son, Tyler (Jenny) Becker, his step-daughter, Suzan (Rich) Fehrenbach; his loving girlfriend, Jenifer Elias of New Baden; five grandchildren, Caroline and Camdyn Rakers, and Blair, Blake, and Brinley Becker; his siblings, Karen (Terry) Mauser of New Baden, Duane (Terri) Athmer of Wilmington, Ohio, Matt (Lynn) Athmer of Germantown, Keith (Jane) Athmer of Trenton, Michelle (Herman) Wegmann of New Baden, Craig (Christine) Athmer of Damiansville, and Kelly (Jeff) Elias of Breese; fatherin-law, Jerry Mitchell; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jessica (David) Schimborski, Grace (Hector) Guerra, and Bonnie (Jason) Pricher; he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife he is preceded in death by dear friend, Brian Brandmeyer.

Mr. Athmer was a builder for EFI-Solutions in Centralia. He was a member of St. George Parish in New Baden. Daryl enjoyed side by side riding, hunting, and spending time with his family and friends, but especially his grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden with Rev. Gene Neff officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in New Baden.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.

Memorials may be made to Riding for a Reason or to the wishes of the family and will be received at the funeral home.

