Deborah Lynn Potts, age 68 of Carlyle, Illinois, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the Emergency Room at Mercy Hospital, Lincoln, Missouri.

Graveside funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022, Robinsons Cemetery, Pocahontas, Illinois. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Deborah Lynn, the daughter of Joseph Louis Kemper and Lucille Renfro Kemper, was born August 4, 1954, in East St. Louis, Illinois. Deborah grew up in Caseyville, Illinois and attended the local schools. She graduated from Collinsville High School with the Class of 1972. She worked as a dispatcher for a freight company in East St. Louis, Illinois. Mrs. Potts loved cards, so she became a blackjack dealer at the Casino Queen in East St. Louis for many years. She also enjoyed playing the guitar, shooting her bow, a good game of pool and bowling in her younger years. She never met a stranger and loved to make people smile. She was always willing to listen and help out anyway she could. And cherished her two grandkids. Her heart was big!

Deborah and Ronald Dean Potts were united in marriage on July 14, 1999, in Greenville, Illinois. They enjoyed many years together, married for 21 years when he passed away on March 24,

2020. They had made their home south of Keyesport, Illinois.

Surviving is her son Scott E. Riggs and wife Nikke of Wentzville, Missouri and 2 grandchildren: Kyler and Dylon. She is also survived by her brother Joseph L. Kemper of Richview, Illinois and several other family members. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother Jeffrey Kemper.

