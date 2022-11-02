Debra “Debi” Lynn Kleiner, 67, of Greenville, passed away at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Debi was born September 5, 1955, in East St. Louis, IL, the daughter of Mearl and Betty (Gillan) Eakle. She graduated from Prescott High School in Prescott, AZ with the class of 1973. Debi married Leroy Wise Kleiner on March 27, 1982, at the First Presbyterian Church of Greenville, and they have enjoyed 40 years of marriage together on the Kleiner Family Farm, south of Greenville.

Debi began her career as an assistant manager at Mr. Drumstick in Greenville in 1974 and went on to work in the deli at Capri IGA in Greenville for 18 years. While there, she joined the Meatcutter’s Union, and has remained a member. Debi then retired as a CNA at Villa Catherine in Carlyle. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Greenville.

Debi enjoyed get togethers with family and friends, and she was always the life of the party. You could count on Debi to be the one to turn the radio up too. In her youth, she enjoyed bowling, winning several tournaments in Prescott, AZ. Debi was an avid knitter, making booties for all her grandchildren was one of her favorites. She and Leroy enjoyed wintering for many years at the Treehouse Resort in Negril, Jamaica with many of their snowbird friends, and in her last few years enjoyed wintering in Florida. Debi’s greatest joy was her grandchildren, and she would not miss an opportunity to take them shopping.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother-in-law, Randy Rasler of Greenville. Debi is survived by her husband, Leroy W. Kleiner of Greenville; daughter, Kaysi (husband, Greg) Kleiner Featherston of Van Buren, AR; grandchildren, Austin Featherston of Bloomington, Kyle Featherston of Van Buren, AR, and Lillynn Lois Featherston of Van Burn, AR; step-grandson, Hunter Hickman of Chatham; siblings, Denny (wife, Jan) Eakle of Kingston, OK, Robert “Bob” (wife, Leanna) Eakle of Jonesboro, AR, Mearl “Butch” (Pam Hill) Eakle of Pana, Kenneth Eakle of Greenville, Pam Rasler of Greenville, and Beverly Rasler of Greenville; brothers-in-law, Larry (wife, Sharon) Kleiner of Greenville, and Jeff Rasler of Greenville; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Assalley-Young Funeral Home, 118 E. College Ave, Greenville, IL 62246.

Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, 501 N. Idler Lane, Greenville, IL 62246 with Rev. Pete LeDuc officiating.

Interment will follow the ceremony at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Greenville.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Jubilee House, 417 W. College Ave, Greenville, IL 62246, or First Presbyterian Church, 501 N. Idler Lane, Greenville, IL 62246.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Debi, or to offer condolences to her family.