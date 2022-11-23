Delmer D. Compton Sr., 88, of Pocahontas, IL, passed away, Monday, November 21, 2022, at his home.

He was born January 27, 1934, to Leonard and Louise (nee Hemken) Compton in Walshville, IL. He married Wilma Pospischel on March 31, 1961, in Granite City, IL.

Delmer worked for the Terminal Railroad Association as a switchman for 40 years, while also farming. He grew up on a farm in rural Walshville, where he used to hunt, trap and fish. He lived in the Pocahontas area since 1965 and enjoyed the country life; especially being out on the farm with the cows and pigs. Prior to his time on the farm he built a few houses with his brother. He liked to garden, and always shared his produce with the neighbors.

Delmer was a hard worker, always wanting to stay busy. He was tough, with nerves of steel, and never one to get startled; yet he was also quite the jokester and loved to tease. He was a good husband, father, and grandfather, who loved going to church, and enjoyed many summers swimming with his family in the pool; always thankful for his time spent with family. He enjoyed vacationing in the Tennessee mountains and going to Six Flags and riding the rollers coasters.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Louise Compton; siblings, Donald Compton, Doris Cartwright, David Compton; great grandchild, Sheridan Compton.

Delmer is survived by his wife of 61 years, Wilma Compton; children, Denice (Carl) Hemken, Ricky (Velvet Balmer) Compton, Lisa (Scott) Sautman, Delmer (Sheri) Compton Jr.; grandchildren, Shawn Hemken, Kristy Compton, Nathan Tinker, Ryan (Josie) Sautman, Eric (Tiffany) Compton, Lindsay (Shaun) Horstmann, Rachel (Jacob) Blumenstein, Leah (Jake) Funderburk; great grandchildren, Kinley, Kyson, Tristen, Max, Lauren, Lexi, Autumn, Skyla, Isaiah, Payton, John, James, Nora, Titus, Adah, Abel, Boaz, Lucas; six great great-grandchildren; brother, Dean (Opal) Compton; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Family, c/o Wilma Compton.

Memorial Visitation: Monday, November 28, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, at Cross of Victory Church, Greenville, IL.

Celebration of Life Service: Monday, November, 28, 2022, 7:00 pm, Cross of Victory Church, Greenville, IL.

Interment: at a later date

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.