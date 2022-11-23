Dennis Arthur Arnold, 76, of Brownstown, died at 6:08 a.m., Friday, November 11, 2022 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital, Springfield.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery with David Arnold officiating and with military rites by Vandalia American Legion Post #95 and Brownstown VFW Post #9770. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Gieseking Funeral Home, Brownstown.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Dennis was born on Friday, May 10, 1946 in St. Elmo to Arthur Elwood and Ruth Marie (Sidwell) Arnold. He was a carpenter and was a proud veteran of the United States Army and he was a member of Crawford Hale American Legion Post #95, Illinois AMVETS and North American Hunting Club.

He is survived by his special friend, Carolyn Allen, Salem; sons, Scott (Debbie) Arnold, Humboldt and Dennis (Honey) Arnold, Mattoon; step-daughter, Melissa (Matt) Mentzer, Benton, KY; brothers, David and Dallas

Arnold; 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by; his parents; daughter, Michelle Arnold, and sister, Darlene Walters.

