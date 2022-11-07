Donald J. “Don” Thomas, age 81, of Breese, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He battled several health issues over the last few years, and fought bravely to persevere until his final days. Don never backed down from a challenge, especially in his workshop. If it had an engine, he would fix it. Don is a shining example of service: not only to his family and friends, but also to his community, city, church, and country. He will always be remembered as the greatest husband, dad and grandpa.

He was born June 19, 1941 in Warrenton, MO, a son of the late Robert and Agnes, nee Eschmann, Thomas.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Randy White; brother, Bob Thomas; and brothers-in-law, David “Slick” Schlautman and David Weisenfeld.

Don is survived by the love of his life, JoAnn, nee Detmer, Thomas, of Breese, and they were married October 16, 1965 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer; daughters, Janice White of Kirkwood, Nancy (Doug) Raymond of Kirkwood, Denise (Gary) Johnston of Breese, and Amy (Velton) Evans of Highland; grandchildren, Zach, Jake, Spencer, Abby, Andy, Grant (fiance, Karli), Emily, Avery, Lilli, and Colson; twin brother, Ron (Mary) Thomas of Breese; sister, Mary Schlautman of Germantown; sisters-inlaw and brothers-in-law, Darlene Thomas of Harvester, MO, Theresa (Ken) Nordmann of Fairfield, Janet (Paul) Schmeink of Carlyle, Diane (Virgil) Jansen of Germantown, Mike (Margie) Detmer of St. Rose, Philip (Joyce) Detmer of Breese, Chester (Ellen) Detmer of Carlyle, Connie Weisenfeld of Breese, Fred (Yulonda) Detmer of Breese, and Gary (Shirley) Detmer of Breese; and numerous nieces and nephews.Don was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country for two years during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and Men’s Sodality in Breese, Breese American Legion Post 252, Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869, and the Breese Historical Society and worked as the Water Plant Operator in Breese from 1973-2003. He loved socializing in his shed, golf cart rides, donuts, candy bars, and watching Gunsmoke reruns and 60 minutes.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding. Interment will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 8:30 – 11:45 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School, All Saints Academy, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Mederi Home Health, or Residential Home Health and Hospice and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.