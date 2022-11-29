Donna Huelsmann, 62, of Breese, died Sunday, November 27, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. She was born October 7, 1960 in Breese, the daughter of Robert and Kathleen, nee Howard, Huelsmann.

Donna is survived by her mother, Kathleen Huelsmann; three sisters, Monica (Corky) Law, Judy Mueller, and Debbie (Ron) Gildehaus; two brothers, Lavern Huelsmann and Kevin Huelsmann; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ms. Huelsmann was preceded in death by her father, Robert Huelsmann; and her brother, Curtis Huelsmann.

Donna enjoyed playing bingo and making crafts.

All services will be private.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 150 N. Clinton St., Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.