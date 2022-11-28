Fred A. Bircher, 73, of Highland, IL, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on September 28, 1949, in Highland, IL, to Bernell and Patricia (nee Lonergan) Bircher. He married Cherie Bargetzi on December 20, 1969, in Highland, IL.

Born and raised in Highland, Fred has been an active part of the community his whole life. He was a longtime board member of the Helvetia Sharpshooters, and a member of the Highland Moose Lodge.

An avid outdoorsman, Fred loved to hunt and fish. His favorite thing to do was to spend time with his family whether locally, or at his favorite cabins in Minnesota. He loved raising and spending time with his bird dogs and was also a true New York Yankees baseball fan. Fred was a caring and loving individual that was a firm believer in family first. He loved hanging out with his grandchildren and great grandson. Fred loved his family and would drop everything to make sure that they were taken care of. Fred loved to interact with people by talking about old times in Highland especially if the topic was baseball or basketball. He was loved by all and will continue to be in our hearts.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernell and Patricia Bircher; siblings, Mary Pat Miller, John R. Bircher, and James T. Bircher.

Fred is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cherie Bircher; children, Derek (Brittnee Langreder) Bircher, Daron (Katie) Bircher; grandchildren, Bailey Bircher, Chase (Dakota) Mollet, Lake Bircher, Gage Bircher, Zane Bircher; great grandchild, Mason Mollet; siblings, Bernell F. Bircher, William J. (Donna) Bircher, and Edward S. Bircher.

Celebration of Life Service: Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 2:00 to 6:00 PM, at Lindendale Park, Highland, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL