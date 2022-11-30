Genevieve “Genny” June Ennen, age 95 of Smithboro, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Maryville, Illinois.

Funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Bennett officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Peter UCC Hookdale or donor’s choice.