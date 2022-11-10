Georgia Ann Lindley, age 65 of Hillsboro, Illinois and formerly of Greenville, Illinois, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 6, 2022, in the Emergency Room at Hillsboro Area Hospital.

There will be no public services for Georgia. Interment will be in Brown Cemetery next to her mother Doris.

Georgia Ann, the daughter of James David and Doris Jean (Neise) Laster, was born October 23, 1957, in St. Louis, Missouri. She grew up in Wheaton, Missouri, attended the local schools, and graduated from Wheaton High School. She moved in Greenville in the 1980’s, where she raised her son. Georgia worked for Carlisle SynTec for several years before she was disabled.

She is survived by her son Christopher Ryan Lindley of Greenville and 2 grandchildren: Colton Lindley and Rhys Redenbo.

Georgia was one of 7 children: Nancy Ernest, Danny Laster (preceded), Sherry Laster (preceded), Robert Laster, Katayleen Orea, and Tim Laster.