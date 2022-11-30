Harold L. Ross, 90, of Beecher City, IL passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham.

Per Harold’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services held at this time. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.

Harold Louis Ross was born January 31, 1932 in Moccasin Twp, the seventh and final child of Robert Clayburn and Ida May (Tipsword) Ross. He was united in marriage to Beulah Ruth Forbes on June 24, 1956; together they shared 66 years of marriage.

Harold had a strong work ethic; he began trapping and ‘coon hunting at a young age to help out his family. When he was older, he joined the Shelbyville Laborer’s Local where he helped with building the Shelbyville Lake and dam among other projects. At home on the farm in Beecher City, he and Beulah raised one daughter, and many animals. He especially loved horses, trail riding with his family, and in his spare time he would even shod horses; fitting horses with shoes. Harold rarely missed watching Monday night wrestling.

He is survived by his wife, Beulah of Beecher City; daughter, Kathy and husband Charles Depew of Brownstown; sister, Bertha Dehnke of Rapid City, South Dakota; grandchildren, Shane Depew and wife Kiley of Vandalia and Melissa and husband David Barker of Brownstown; great grandchildren, Moriah and husband Kyle Adermann, Skylar Depew and wife Maddie, Briley Depew, Konor Depew, Dawson Barker, Madilynn and husband Isaac Hebenstreit, and Levi Barker; great-great grandchildren, Kaleb Adermann, McKenna Adermann, Ella Depew, Olivia Depew, Evadean Hebenstreit, and baby Hebenstreit on the way.

He was preceded in death by his, parents; brothers, Robert Ross, Don Ross, Byron Ross; sisters, Barbara Britton and Gladys Garrett.