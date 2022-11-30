Irma J. Landolt, 92, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at her home. She was born to Harold S. and Edna A. (Dauderman) Brown, on May 18, 1930, in Old Ripley Township, Bond County, IL.

Irma married Richard H. Landolt, at the Grantfork Evangelical Church, on April 24th, 1948, in Grantfork, IL. He preceded her in death on February 9, 2002. They were married for 53 years.

Anyone who knew Irma knew her to be a social person. She lived in the Greenville community most of her life; first on a farm and then moved to the Hena Street house when Debbie was in kindergarten. She loved to play bingo with her friends and spend time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was always sending food or desserts home with her family and friends. No one ever left the home hungry. She enjoyed country western music and listening to Joe Doll on the Hayride on Sunday nights. She was also a member of the First Christian Church, in Greenville.

Irma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and 2 brothers, Norman Brown and Daniel, in infancy.

She is survived her daughter Debbie (Richard) Haugland, of Greenville; grandchildren, Eric Haugland of Bethalto, IL, Angie Strohkirch of Smithboro, IL, and Amber Haugland of Greenville, IL; and great grandchildren, Shanna Haugland, Gavin Strohkirch, Mason Kalmer, Rameses Haugland, and December Koontz.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Burial will be in Brown Cemetery, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to Bond County Hospice, 1520 S. 4TH St., Greenville, IL 62246.

The family requests no flowers and asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.