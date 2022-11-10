Jesse Allen Anthony, 32, of Mulberry Grove, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

Jesse was born August 31, 1990, in Breese, the son of Rex Allen and Jody Lynn (Beard) Anthony. He loved fishing, riding four wheelers, and he especially loved his daughter, Emmalynn, who survives him.

Jesse is also survived by his father and stepmother, Rex and Karen Anthony of Greenville; sister, Katie (husband, Cameron) Modesitt of Jamestown; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jody Lynn Anthony; paternal grandparents, William “Clem” and Della Lee Anthony; and maternal grandmother, Mary Koontz. Private family ceremonies will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The Simple Room, 405 Franklin Ave, Greenville, IL 62246, or First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Dr, Greenville, IL 62246.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with ceremonies.