John W. Jaconis, age 74, of Tampa, FL died Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Tampa General Hospital.

He was born September 13, 1948 in St. Louis, MO, the son of James S. and Arline H (Landolt) Jaconis.

He was a member of St. Louis Truckin’ Association, National Pigeon Association, St. Clair and St. Louis Pigeon Clubs, American King Club, and the Kormorner Pigeon Club. As part of the St. Clair Pigeon Club, he and fellow enthusiast, Tom Rood started the St. Clair Junior Pigeon Club which encouraged young people to start the hobby. He was also a member of Freidens United Church of Christ, former member of AALAS (American Association for Laboratory Animal Science), and former member of the Greater Carlyle Bowling Association.

Mr. Jaconis was born in St. Louis, MO, attended St. John the Baptist High School (St. Louis, MO). Upon graduation, he started a career at Ralston Purina, working there for over 30 years as an Animal Technician and a Pet Food Formulation Technician. He moved with his family in 1968 to a home north of Grantfork, IL , then married and moved to Grantfork, IL. Three years later he moved to Troy, IL and lived in that community until moving to live with his son, Adam, in Tampa, FL in 2018. John enjoyed bowling at Grantfork bowl for many years on a team with his grandfather, Harry Landolt. In the late 70’s, John joined the St. Louis Truckin’ Association, serving as president on their 10th year anniversary. Throughout his life he was an avid race car fan, attending races at the Highland Speedway, and across the Midwest with his racing buddy Ray Lewis. For over 25 years, John and his wife had a successful craft fair business, in which he cut all the wood, his wife painted the items, and he assembled the finished product. In 1998, his craft business fulfilled a contract to supply hand crafted lanterns to Cracker Barrel. He was a Dallas Cowboy fan and his family gave him a signature brick at the Dallas Cowboy Stadium for his 60th birthday.

Survivors include:

Former Wife – Loretta Sue (Morgan) Jaconis, Troy, IL

Son – Aaron M Jaconis (Heather), St. Charles, MO

Son – Adam K Jaconis, Tampa, FL

Grandchild – Conner J. Jaconis, St. Charles, MO

Grandchild – Addison M Jaconis, St. Charles, MO

Sister – Helen O Roggenkamp , Louisville, KY

Brother – Harry S Jaconis (significant other, Bunnie) – Chicago, IL

Nephew – Barry J Roggenkamp , Cookeville, Tennessee

Nephew – Brian J Roggenkamp (Angie), Louisville, KY

Nephew – Lucas K Jaconis, Naples, FL

Niece – Taylor Jaconis (significant other Carlos) Chicago, IL

He was preceded in death in death by:

Father – James S Jaconis (died 12/13/1983)

Mother – Arline H Jaconis (died 3/25/2015)

Brother-in-law – Robert J Roggenkamp (died 4/4/2018)

Nephew – Kyle J Jaconis (died 2/27/1990)

Nephew – Rob J Roggenkamp (8/22/2015)

Arrangement are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home, Highland, Illinois.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Frieden’s United Church of Christ, Troy, IL.

Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM at Frieden’s United Church of Christ, Troy, Illinois, Rev. B. Tim Harrison, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at a later date.