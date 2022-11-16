Joyce A. Linenfelser, age 81 of Highland, IL, died Monday, November 14, 2022, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on Monday, January 6, 1941, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Fremont and Eugenia (nee Hoffman) Bargetzi.

On Saturday, January 17, 1959, she married Gene E. Linenfelser at St. Paul Catholic Church-Highland, IL, who passed away on Friday, January 4, 2013.

She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, VFW Post #5694 Auxiliary, American Legion Lee Item Post #439 Auxiliary.

Mrs. Linenfelser was born and raised in Highland. She graduated from Highland High School in 1958 and lived in Urbana, Illinois for 10 1/2 years with her husband. She worked for the National Council of Teachers of English for eight years, and they returned to Highland in 1971. There, she worked for Don Rikli’s Law Office, Wal-Mart Pharmacy, and Wee Care Day Care for 14 years. She also volunteered at the Highland Animal Shelter. She enjoyed softball, bowling, walking, reading, and family camping trips to Maine, Texas, Florida, and Colorado. She was very active with the American Legion. Joyce was a very loving Mom and Grandma.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Tracey J. (Robert) Goestenkors, Highland, IL

Daughter – Trudy J. (Oscar) Linenfelser-Guerra, Miami, FL

Grandchild – Dane G. Firkus, Dallas, TX

Grandchild – Kyle R. (Brittany) Goestenkors, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Che’ C. Guerra-Linenfelser, Miami, FL

Grandchild – Levi R. Goestenkors, New Baden, IL

Rescue Dog – Mia.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Fremont C. Bargetzi – Died 9/30/1981

Mother – Eugenia L. (nee Hoffman) “Toots” Bargetzi – Died 3/16/1986

Husband – Gene E. Linenfelser – Died 1/4/2013

Brother – Calvin Earl “Cally” Bargetzi – Died 12/24/1986

Sister – Ethel M. I. Alexander – Died 05/16/2022.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL, Monday, November 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Family.