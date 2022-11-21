Judy C. Willyerd, age 76 of New Baden passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at her home. She was born in East St. Louis, Illinois on November 21, 1945 the daughter of Joe and Pauline Twardoski. She married Joseph E. Willyerd on April 20, 1968 in Washington Park, Illinois and he preceded her in death on July 20, 2008.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Pam Therion of Okawville; son Don Willyerd and wife Tanya of Fairview Heights; grandchildren: Brandon Therion, Jeremy Willyerd, Dakota Willyerd, Sarah Sumner and Maggie Sumner; great grandchildren, Kinley Therion; son-in-law, Brant Therion; sisters: Irene Henson, Barbara McNatt, and Dorothy Frawley.

In addition to her mother, father, and husband, Mrs. Willyerd was preceded in death by her siblings: Paul Twardoski, Bobby Twardoski and wife Jane, Jim Twardoski, Ricky Twardoski, and Sonny Twardoski; brothers-in-law: Buddy McNatt and Frank Frawley.

Judy was a crafter and collector of many things, she enjoyed staying busy and being with her friends playing bingo. A couple of her many crafts were creating ceramics and quilting and she loved to teach others. She was a women of many talents, always very supportive of her family and loved spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, November 26, 2022 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Belleville.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 26, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of services at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.

Memorials made in memory of Judy are suggested to the family, checks can be made payable to Pam Therion and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 East Hanover Street, New Baden, IL 62265.

