Kirk R. “Hoss” Essenpreis, age 58 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home in Grantfork, IL.

He was born on Tuesday, November 5, 1963, in Highland, IL, the son of Larry and Kathleen (nee Hencke) Essenpreis.

On Saturday, August 4, 1990, he married Wendelyn M. Essenpreis nee Gruner at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Grantfork, IL, who survives.

He was a member of Saint Gertrude Catholic Church; Madison County Firemen’s Assoc.-Collinsville; Grantfork Fire Protection District (21 years) (5 years as Chief); Woodmen of the World, Lodge 105-Highland; Knights of Columbus, Council #1580-Highland; Bocce Ball League.

He was born and raised in Highland, IL; graduated from Highland High School in 1982. He played on the Highland High School “Bulldogs” football and wrestling teams and was a member of the FFA. He served with the US Army from 1984 to 1988, with duty in Germany. From 1988 to 2004 he worked for Highland Machine and Screw; and from 2004 to present he worked for the Highland Community Schools as a custodian, in the High School. He was loved by the faculty and students. He enjoyed sitting in his garage waving at every car that passed by. His home was a shrine to the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball team. He enjoyed camping with family, was very patriotic, devoted to the fire service, active with the Grantfork Annual Homecoming, coached his daughter’s softball team, loved to barbeque, a true Highland “Bulldogs” fan, a great “PAPA”, devoted husband and father.

Survivors include:

Wife – Wendelyn M. “Wendy” Essenpreis (nee Gruner), Grantfork, IL

Daughter – Kristen L. (Significant Other – Brandon Laird) Leonard, Nicholasville, KY

Daughter – Kalene M. (Fiance-Kyle Kovarik) Essenpreis, Wood River, IL

Son – William P. “Wil” (Girl Friend-Heather Scarborough) Essenpreis, Grantfork, IL

Grandchild – Kaleb L. Holden

Grandchild – Dakota “Kody” R. N. Holden

Grandchild – Kelsi A. M. Holden

Grandchild – Josephine J. M. Kovarik

Parents – Larry L. “Biddy” and Kathleen A. “Kathy” Essenpreis (nee Hencke), Highland, IL

Sister – Jamie D. (Jimmie) Murphy, Highland, IL

Sister – SuzAnne J. (Michael “Mike”) Kollmann, Highland, IL

Brother – Jared E. (Tricia) Essenpreis, Arvada, CO

Aunt & God Parents – Lenny & Judy Hoffmann, Highland, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many

Cousins – Many

Father-In-Law – Clifford W. Gruner, Grantfork, IL

Brother-In-Law – Steven W. (Debra) Gruner, Pocahontas, IL

Sister-In-Law – Victoria L. Gruner, Grantfork, IL

Brother-In-Law – Richard A. (Cheryl) Gruner, Keysport, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Mother-In-Law – Judith M. “Judy” Gruner (nee Voegele) – Died 7/1/2020.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

The family has requested you wear Highland Bulldog attire at the Evening Visitation.

Evening Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Morning Visitation will be held from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Saint Gertrude Catholic Church in Grantfork, IL, with Rev. Fr. Paul J. Bonk, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Gertrude Catholic Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grantfork Fire Department or American Lung Association.