Lorene E. Sudholt, 95, of Aviston, died Monday, November 21, 2022 at Aviston Countryside Manor. She was born July 15, 1927 in New Baden, the daughter of Joseph H. and Elizabeth, nee Mueller, Foppe. She married Ernest H. Sudholt April 24, 1954 and he preceded her in death on May 1, 1985.

Lorene is survived by her children, Terry (Charleen) Sudholt of Aviston, Ron (Mary) Sudholt of Breese, and Doug Sudholt of Aviston; grandchildren, Kyhl (Angela) Sudholt of Trenton, Laura (Joshua) Sutter of Morton, IL, Michael (Jessie) Sudholt of Aviston, and Russel (Tara) Sudholt of Germantown; greatgrandchildren, Rylan & Paige Sutter of Morton, IL, Ryder & Ashtyn Sudholt of Trenton, Weston Sudholt, Haisley Sudholt of Aviston, and Stella & Colson Sudholt of Germantown; a half-brother, David (Irene) Hollenkamp; and sistersin-law and brothers-in-law, Pat Sudholt, Donald & Nettie Sudholt, and Robert & Marilyn Sudholt; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her fatherin-law and mother-in-law, Anton & Dora Sudholt; two sisters, Mildred Kapp and Delores Dean; a brother, Ray Foppe; two step-sisters, Bea Cryder and Jenny Timmermann; two step-brothers, Joseph Hollenkamp and Alfred Hollenkamp; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Edwin Kapp, Bernice Foppe, Richard Dean, & Arnold Trame, John & Elvina Gantner, David & Marian Sudholt, Tom & Leola Sudholt, and Floyd and Betty Sudholt.

Mrs. Sudholt was a press operator at Jim’s Formal Wear in Trenton for 28 years before her retirement. She loved playing card games, especially tripoli and euchre with her friends and family.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston with Rev. Dan Friedman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Aviston.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston.

Memorials may be made to Aviston Fire Department or charity of donor’s choice and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com