Melba E. Reinacher, age 95 of Pocahontas, IL, died Monday, November 7, 2022, at Cedarhurst, Highland, IL.

She was born on Friday, September 23, 1927, in Leef Township, Madison Co., IL, the daughter of Melvin and Paula (nee Rutz) Suess.

On Thursday, May 9, 1946, she married Clarence W. Reinacher at Grantfork E & R Church, who passed away on Friday, February 19, 1988.

She was a member of Grantfork United Church of Christ, Grantfork, IL; Leef Township Senior Citizens, Madison County Farm Bureau.

Melba was born on a farm in Leef Township, Madison County, IL. Her family moved to a farm northeast of Grantfork, IL and she lived the rest of her life there. She worked along side her husband as dairy farmers and they were exceptionally good farmers. They were also involved with grain farming, and they had chickens, ducks and geese to tend too. She worked at Diamond Mineral Springs as a cook. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting and collecting tea cups. She loved her pet Dachshunds, Penny and D.J. Her grandchildren called her “Bak Bak” as they imitated the chickens she raised.

Survivors include:

Son – Ricky L. (Paula) Reinacher, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Chad J. (Special Friend – Kate Kampwerth) Reinacher, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Ryan A. (Shannon) Reinacher, Pocahontas, IL

Great Grandchild – Steven L. Reinacher, Pocahontas, IL

Great Grandchild – Blake A. Reinacher, Pocahontas, IL

Great Grandchild – Jase M. Reinacher, Pocahontas, IL

Great Grandchild – Alex J. Reinacher, Pocahontas, IL

Sister – JoAnn M. Steiner, Pocahontas, IL

Cousins – Cousins – Many

Nieces and Nephews – Many.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Melvin V. Suess – Died 10/3/1975

Mother – Paula A. (nee Rutz) Suess – Died 8/24/1959

Husband – Clarence W. Reinacher – Died 2/19/1988

Brother-In-Law – Alvin P. Steiner – Died 9/07/2016.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Tim A. Darmour-Paul, Pastor, Grantfork United Church of Christ, Grantfork, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Charity of donor’s choice.