Paulette “Paula” Dean, 79, of Highland, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 22, 2022, at her home.

She was born on May 5, 1943, in Fayetteville, AR, to Paul and Minnie (nee Evans) Gosvener.

Paula had a green cheek conure named Lala, who she adored. Aside from caring for her bird, you could often find her playing BINGO, dominoes, or any dice or card game.

Another of her favorite past times was belly dancing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Minnie Gosvener, and sister, Patricia Smith.

Paula is survived by her children, Kelli (Warner) Platke, Blynda (Donald) Auer, Mark (Peggy) Sessions, Melyssa (David) Henss; grandchildren, Ashley (Romell Ramirez) Auer, Kelsey (Don) Mertens, Brendon Auer, Justin Auer, Jessica Sessions, Stephanie Sessions, Kayla Sessions, Douglas Henss; great grandchildren, Ariel Ramirez, Ranger Ramirez, Logan Mertens, Peyton Mertens, Kimberly Sessions, Micah Sessions, Calli Sessions, Carson Sessions, Carter Sessions, and Levi Sessions.

Memorials may be made to donor’s choice.

There will be no services at this time.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.