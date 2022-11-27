Richard Ross Kramer, 69, of Sorento, died at 10:05 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his residence.

Rich was born September 13, 1953, in Wood River, the son of Marion and Eleanor C. (Carlock) Kramer. He married Karen Kristine “Kris” Kistler in June of 1975, and they have enjoyed over 47 years of marriage.

Rich graduated from Highland High School and went on to work for Cooper B-Line and later Eaton B-Line until his retirement in 2019. He was a longtime member of the Sorento Baptist Church and was a volunteer for the Shoal Creek Cire Protection District for many years.

Rich was little but mighty, and he knew how to put a smile on your face. In his youth, he enjoyed raising stock cars and driving in demolition derbies. He loved NASCAR and Jeff Gordon. Rich was also an avid outdoorsman, especially enjoying fishing, deer hunting, and turkey hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Raymond L. Foster; brothers, James Hunter Foster, and Timothy Ray Foster; and father-in-law, Robert Kistler.

Rich is survived by his wife, Kris Kramer of Sorento; children, Ryan R. Kramer of Sorento; Kassidy (Joe Martin) Kramer of Panama; granddaughter, Alice Martin of Panama; siblings, Dan (Monica) Foster of Collinsville, Rita Diane (Mike) Morgan of Montana, Cindy McPherson of Montana, Deborah Mathon of Florida, Robin (Clyde) Hentz of Bethalto, and Christina Foster of Granite City; mother-in-law, Deveta Kistler of Litchfield; sisters-in-law, Karla (Stan) Durbin of Maryville, and Kathy (Gene) Van Dusseldorf of Pueblo West, CO; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until the time of ceremony at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086, with Rev. Gene DeClue officiating.

Interment will follow the ceremony at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: The Family of Richard Ross Kramer c/o PerfettiAssalley Funeral Home, PO Box 5, Sorento, IL 62086.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Rich, or to offer condolences to his family.