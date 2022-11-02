Rita J. Gaffner, age 82 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her home, in Highland, IL.

She was born on Monday, July 8, 1940, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Herbert and Margaret (nee Yaeger) Bellm.

On Saturday, October 31, 1959, she married Earl E. Gaffner at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, who survives.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL; she was an active parishioner of St. Paul Catholic Church her whole life and Highland Garden Club for many years..

Mrs. Gaffner was born in Highland, IL. She grew up on Main Street, in Highland and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1958. Rita had worked at Alton Box Board Company, Highland, IL; Gutzler’s Tom Boy Market, Highland, IL; Becker Jewelry, Highland, IL and Pro Alarm, Marine, IL. After her retirement, she spent her time volunteering at the Food Pantry and delivering Meals On Wheels. She enjoyed collecting antiques, playing in softball leagues, couples card club, ladies card club, knitting, cross-stitching and always had a dog and showed dogs in her earlier years. She also liked to travel and had visited Germany, Alaska, Yellowstone and Hawaii. Annual family vacations to Colorado, Tennessee and Branson, MO. Rita passed away at home with her family. She was an overall wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Survivors include:

Husband – Earl E. “Andy” Gaffner, Highland, IL

Daughter – Lisa J. Gaffner, Highland, IL

Daughter – Tina M. (James “Garde”) Misegades, Marine, IL

Son – Kevin E. (Jacqueline) Gaffner, Coleman, WI

Grandchild – Cory L. Gaffner

Grandchild – Krista M. Gaffner

Grandchild – Michelle M. Misegades

Grandchild – Christian A. Gaffner

Grandchild – Hollyn M. Gaffner

Great Grandchild – Alaric Gaffner

Great Grandchild – Anthony McCauley

Great Grandchild – Owen Gaffner

Great Grandchild – Luke McCauley

Sister – Patricia M. (Kenneth) Carlin, Wildwood, MO

Nieces and Nephews – Many

Cousins – Many.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Herbert H. “Spitz” Bellm – Died 6/18/1960

Mother – Margaret C. (nee Yaeger) Bellm – Died 5/07/1995

Sister – Kay Marie Wildhaber – Died 10/21/1973

Sister – Carol Ann Borden – Died 6/14/1974

Brother-In-Law – Robert J. Wildhaber – Died 11/20/2004

Brother-In-Law – Robert E. Borden

Brother-In-Law – Lloyd C. Gaffner – Died 10/31/2002

Sister-In-Law – Judy (nee Becker) Gaffner – Died 1/1/1999

Father-In-Law – Ben W. Gaffner – Died 1/26/1985

Mother-In-Law – Minnie P. (nee Zimmerman) Gaffner – Died 9/17/1998.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 3, 2022, and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Area Christian Service Ministry (HACSM); Meals On Wheels or HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois.