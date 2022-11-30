Robert A. “Bob” Fischer, age 81 of Highland, IL, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at Saint John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.

He was born on Tuesday, May 13, 1941, in Breese, IL, the son of Joseph and Elizabeth (nee Tebbe) Fischer.

On Saturday, August 28, 1965, he married Donna J. Fischer, nee Riffel, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, who passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 1995.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Loyal Order of the Moose and Plumbers Local #360.

Bob was born at Breese, IL, grew up in St. Rose and graduated from the first class at Mater Dei Catholic High School, Breese, IL. He served with the US Army. He worked for Wick’s Organ Factory and Granite City Steel. In the late 1980’s, he and Bob Frey purchased Essenpreis Plumbing, Highland, IL, operating the business as plumbers and retired in 2003. He was an active member of the Highland Country Club. He enjoyed playing golf, bowling three nights a week, playing horseshoes and hunting deer, rabbits, geese and squirrels. He shot a hole in one and won the senior championship in 2016 and 2020 at the Highland Country Club; bowled three 300 games (he is in the Bowling Hall of Fame) and made altar crosses, furniture and many other woodworking projects. He and his wife were in a Friday night card club. He attended his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was an outdoorsman, spending time at his Millersburg club house, many days cutting down trees and clearing trails.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Julie A. (Todd) Korte, Highland, IL

Daughter – Jodie L. (Brian) Ramsey, Highland, IL

Daughter – Jami L. (Darin) Jansen, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Tess A. Korte, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Gabriel R. “Gabe” Korte, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Robert J. “Jake” Ramsey, Bloomington, IL

Grandchild – Megan J. Ramsey, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Olivia J. Jansen, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Ty J. Jansen, Highland, IL

Sister – Lidwina Schumacher, St. Rose, IL

Sister – Helen Fiedler, Belleville, IL

Sister – Geraldine (Jairo) Mejia, Carmel Valley, CA

Sister – Agnes (David) Rasure, Belleville, IL

Sister – Irma Gapter, Highland, IL

Sister – Angela (Don) Karban, Hillsboro, IL

Sister-In-Law – Mary Lou Fischer, St. Rose, IL

Sister-In-Law – Cindy L. Riffel, Highland, IL

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Joseph F. Fischer, Sr. – Died 12/31/1967

Mother – Elizabeth H. (nee Tebbe) Fischer – Died 7/1/1986

Wife – Donna J. (nee Riffel) Fischer – Died 1/10/1995

Brother – Joseph F. Fischer, Jr. – Died 9/23/2022

Brother – Charles Fischer – Died 1964

Brother – John Fischer – Died 1976

Sister – Mary T. Goestenkors – Died 2021

Sister – Sister Bertha Fischer, ASC – Died 2018

Brother-In-Law – Clarence Schumacher

Brother-In-Law – Paul Fiedler

Brother-In-Law – John Gapter

Brother-In-Law – Stanley Goestenkors

Brother-In-Law – Dennis R. Riffel – Died 3/19/2007

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Father Pat. G. Jakel, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church or Highland Area Community Foundation.