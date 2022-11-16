Shirley Ann Weiss Sessler Age 86, of Ward, Arkansas, formerly of Millersburg and Greenville, passed away at 2:29 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Darryl Bolen officiating. Interment will follow in Hug Cemetery, memorials in memory of Shirley may be made to the Arkansas Hospice Foundation, 14 Parksone Circle, North Little Rock, AR 72116 or at Donnell-Wiegand. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday at Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home.

