Susan J. Licklider, 59, of Mt. Olive, passed away at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, at her residence.

Susan was born October 10, 1963, in Hillsboro, the daughter of Ronald E. and Erylenne (Vollintine) White. She attended Sorento schools and went on to graduate from Gillespie High School. Susan worked for DeMoulin’s, Highland Hospital as a nurse technician, and tended bar for several local taverns. She married James Paul Licklider, and he survives her.

Susan was funny, lovable, energetic, and a heart to help others in need. She was crafty and talented, especially when it came to arranging flowers and decorating cakes. Susan also loved riding her Harley Davidson whenever she had the chance.

She was preceded in death by her father and stepmother, Ronald and Dorothy White; brother, Johnny Markulakis; and stepson, Joshua Licklider.

Susan is also survived by her mother and stepfather, Erylenne and Tony Markulakis of Wilsonville; sons, Anthony White of Litchfield, and Braidyn Licklider of Mt. Olive; grandsons, Bentley and Isaiah; siblings, Katherine Hubbard of Livingston, and Charlie (Trisha) Markulakis of Wilsonville; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until the time of ceremony at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086, with Pastor Randy Sands officiating.

Interment will follow the ceremony at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: The Family of Susan J. Licklider to aid in the care of her son, Braidyn, c/o Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, PO Box 5, Sorento, IL 62086.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Susan, or to offer condolences to her family.