Wayne H. Ennen age 97, of Greenville, passed away at 1:30 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022 at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Greenville First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dwain DePew officiating. Entombment will follow in the Greenville First Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden. The family welcome friends from 9:00. A.M. Saturday until service time. For those who desire memorials in Wayne’s memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or to the Simple Room at the service or at The Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home.

Wayne Harold Ennen, the son of Amy Dickson Ennen and Henry Louis Ennen, was born on October 28,1925 on the Ennen farm in Tamalco Township. Wayne grew up there and attended the Hookdale One Room School. Wayne then farmed in the neighborhood and in Wisconsin for several years. He moved back home and worked for Farm Service Company for several years. He then returned to farming full time and farmed both grain and hog for many years retiring in 1991. He and Joyce moved to Green Valley, Arizona in retirement for 20 years, returning to Greenville in 2011 to be close to their family. Wayne was a lifetime resident of Bond County, having served 8 years on the Bond County Board of Supervisors, board of review, 4 H leader for the Pleasant Mound area for 10 years, member of the Greenville First Presbyterian Church, having been active on Session for several terms.

Wayne and Joyce M. Gaffner were united in marriage on October 5,1948 at the home of the Bride and enjoyed over 74 years together. Joyce survives as do two of their three children: Dianne M. (Danny) Neathery of rural Mulberry Grove IL, Dennis W. (Veanne) Ennen of rural Smithboro, son-in-law Russell Wilfong of Fulshear, TX, sister-in-law Genny Ennen, eight grandchildren: Chad (Tiffany) Wilfong of San Antonio, TX, Dustin (Mekelle) Neathery of Arenzville, IL, Danielle (John) Peyton of Vandalia, IL, Tara (John) Gilson of Katy, TX, Tami (Joshua) Flores of Richmond, TX, Angela (Dr Benjamin) Jarrett of Greenville, IL, Michael (Maria) Ennen of Smithboro, IL, Mark (Amanda) Ennen of Greenville, IL, and 21 great-grandchildren.

Wayne is preceded in death by their daughter Linda Ennen Wilfong, his parents, and is the last of his generation four Ennen children: being preceded by Eldon Ennen, Oleta Schaufelberger, and Edward Ennen.

