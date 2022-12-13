Allan Richard Ritzel, 60, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home.

He will be cremated per the wishes of the family and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Allan was born May 23, 1962, in Red Bud, IL, the son of Richard and Doris (Mueller) Ritzel. He married Tami Luck in St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Waterloo, IL on November 11, 1989. They later divorced.

Prior to living in Greenville, the last two years, Allan grew up and lived most of his adult life in Waterloo, IL. After graduating from Waterloo High School, he worked for Monsanto Research and Animal Farm, he then worked for various farms in the Waterloo area, he became a certified meat cutter for Schnucks, and worked for Schneider’s Meat Market in Waterloo, and his last job, before retiring, was with Rural King.

He was a loving and caring father who took pride in his children and doted on his grandson. He enjoyed telling jokes and liked a good laugh. He was a sports fanatic and could tell you about any team in any sport. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, as well as a fan of the Cardinals and Blues.

He was deeply loved by his children and will be missed by them, family, and friends.

Allan was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jason Ritzel.

He is survived by children: Megan (Dan) Lesko of Troy, IL, Cody Ritzel of Witt, IL, and Tanner Ritzel of Chesterfield, Mo; grandson, Myles Lesko of Troy, IL; brother, Jeff (Nancy) Ritzel of Waterloo, IL; and niece, Amber Melican of Waterloo, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities, 3450 Park Ave., St. Louis, Mo 63104, or RMHCSTL.COM/DONATE/

The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.