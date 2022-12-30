Angela A. “Angie” Foy, nee Henrichs, age 67, of Aviston, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Belleville.

She was born May 22, 1955 in Highland, the daughter of the late John and Martha, nee Wilhelm, Henrichs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in law, Albert Foy and mother-in-law, Kate Foy.

Angie is survived by her husband, David Foy, of Aviston, whom she married October 11, 1974 at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose; daughter, Christy (fiance, Karl Morgan) Dick of Keyesport; siblings, Daniel (Janet) Henrichs of Wildwood, MO, David (Ann) Henrichs of Highland, Janet Bone of Belleville, Don (Pat) Henrichs of St. Rose, Edward (Karen) Henrichs of Swansea, and Susan (Bernie) Haselhorst of Swansea; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and many special friends.

Angie and David fostered children for several years, and gave emergency homes to those in need. She enjoyed crafting for crafts shows and friends. Angie and David raised miniature horses for many years and traveled to many shows and competitions with them. They also found joy in sharing them with others and gave countless horse and cart rides to people at schools, nursing homes, birthday parties and family celebrations.

Angie had a wonderful talent and love of sewing, making afghans and quilts too numerous to count. She would give these works of love away, never sell them, to family and friends. When Covid arrived in 2020, Angie made as many masks as she had material to make for anyone who needed them, only asking for a donation to the recipient’s favorite charity in return.

Angie will always be remembered for her bright smile, positive attitude and generous heart.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Angie’s many friends, neighbors, helpers, and caregivers who spent their time helping Angie through this very difficult time.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Daniel Friedman presiding. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery.

It was Angie’s wish for those attending mass who received one of her quilts, to please bring it to Mass to hang on the bench behind your seat.

Memorials in honor of Angie may be made to The ALS Association – St. Louis Regional Chapter and will be received at the Mass or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.