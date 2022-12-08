Anna Mae Kruep-Frisse, age 94 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at her residence in Highland, IL.

She was born on Tuesday, August 7, 1928, in Aviston, IL, the daughter of William and Anna (nee Lampe) Hegger.

On Wednesday, December 26, 1973, she married John Joseph Frisse, Jr. at Highland, IL, who passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2010.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. She was also a member of Legion of Mary, Toast Ministries, Hospice Volunteer, St. Anne Altar Society, Padre Pio Prayer Group, Perpetual Adoration for 15 years at St. Joseph, and Schoenstatt Divine Mercy Cenacle.

Anna was born in Aviston, IL, and attended St. Francis of Assis School. She worked briefly after school and was married 21 years to Alfred Kruep, living in Belleville, Albers, and Highland. She worked 10 years at St. Joseph Hospital, St. Paul Grade School, and several years at Highland Home. She enjoyed water aerobics, playing cards, and singing. Prayers were very important to Anna, and she always said “I thank God for my family and friends. When I go it’s your turn to pray for me.”

Survivors include: Children – Veronica I. (Alan) Johnson, Battle Creek, MI; Linda M. Shaffer, O’Fallon, IL; Dorothy E. (Herbert) Durbin, Jr., Scottsdale, AZ; Anna M. Sharp, Battle Creek, MI; Christine Janice (Fred) Sharp, Madison, AL; Nanette A. (Terry) Snyder, St. Rose, IL; Alan C. (Elaine) Kruep, Highland, IL; James L. (Twyla) Kruep, Sorento, IL; Carla Sue (Edmund) Schott, New Athens, IL; Charles E. (Carol) Kruep, Okawville, IL; Step Children – Gary (Anne) Frisse, Otterville, MO; Thomas (Elizabeth “Betsy”) Frisse, Highland, IL; Kenneth L. Frisse, Pierron, IL; Grandchildren – Thirty-five; Great Grandchildren – Eighty-two; Brother – Marvin (Nina) Hegger, Pleasanton, CA; Step Brother – Bud Timmermann, Beckemeyer, IL.

She was preceded in death by: Father – William Hegger; Mother – Anna M. (nee Lampe) Hegger; Husband – John J. Frisse Jr. – Died 02/27/2010; 1st Husband – Alfred H. Kruep – Died 01/28/1969; Siblings – Vera Mabray King; Everett Hegger; Eugenia Vargo; Charles Hegger; Martha Kurtz; Loraine Horrell; William Hegger; Karl Hegger; Step Sisters – Bertha Schulte; Dorothy Hegger; Sons-In-Law – George Shaffer; Everett Sharp; Sister-In-Law – Mary Hegger.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:30 PM on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service/Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St . Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel, pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church or Masses.