August Haegler, 82, of Pocahontas, IL, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at home.

He was born May 10, 1940, to August and Fern (nee Hediger) Haegler at St. Joseph Hospital in Highland. He lived in the Pocahontas area all his life.

August was active at the Highland Speedway, working on Stock Cars and attending the races weekly. He loved going hunting, especially around his farm, harvesting many deer through the years. August loved farming and his farm; from his dogs to the cows, pigs, chickens, and horses, that he loved to ride, to riding his four-wheeler. A big fan of the Christmas season, he decorated his outside tree faithfully. He always loved to strike up a good conversation, was quite the jokester, was caring, loving, and a good person who didn’t have a mean bone in his body. He loved his sister, niece and great niece very much.

He is preceded in death by his father, August Haegler; mother, Fern Haegler Zeller; stepfather, Lester Zeller; brother-in-law, Ron Robertson; nephew, Lester Robertson.

August is survived by his sister, Julia Robertson; niece, Eileen McGinn; great niece, Phoenix Wright; and many dear friends.

Memorials may be made to the Greenville VFW.

Visitation: Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Friday, December 9, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:30 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Funeral Service: Friday, December 9, 2022, 11:30 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Clergy: Pastor Ray Snyder, Pocahontas UMC

Interment: Highland City Cemetery, Highland, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL,