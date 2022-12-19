Barbara J. Moss, age 83 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Ms. Moss was born in Carlyle on March 15, 1939, a daughter of John and Nola M. (nee Litzenburg) Cook. She married Joseph Moss and he preceded her in death.

Barbara is survived by her children – Joe Moss and wife Lowanna of Carlyle, and Patty Wood of Carlyle; her grandchildren – Amber Gerrish and husband Levi of Elkhart, IN, Louise Logan and husband Aaron of Sparta, IL, Mary Graham and husband Danny of Salem, IL, Mark Johnson and wife Jessica of Carlyle, Dallas Gill and wife Becca of Carlyle, Melissa Blankenship and husband RJ of Carlyle, Rachel Moss of Breese, IL, Robin Andrews of Crab Orchard, IL, and many more bonus grandchildren. She is also survived by her great grandchildren – Abbie Graham and husband Liam of Salem, Brooke Johnson of Carlyle, Emma Logan of Sparta, Hendrick Anthony of Carlyle, and several other great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two children – Sam Moss and Donna Forth; and a great granddaughter – Nora Gerrish.

Barbara worked as a home health aid for Addus Healthcare for many years. She loved to go with her friends and family to play bingo, and especially enjoyed the weekly bingo at the Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living. She had attended Carlyle Christian Church.

A service celebrating Barbara’s life will be held at a later date, with inurnment at Duncan Cemetery near Keyesport. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231.

