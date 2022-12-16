Barry D. Crispi, age 68 of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

He was born on Thursday, March 4, 1954, in Belleville, IL, the son of John and Edna (nee Schuetz) Crispi.

On Wednesday, December 23, 1981, he married Glenda M. “Mickie” Crispi nee Kirk at , who survives.

Born at Belleville, IL; grew up and attended school at O’fallon, IL. He was a truck driver all his life. He first began driving a truck for his father’s trucking company and went on to work for several other trucking compnaies. He retired six years ago. He enjoyed his pet dogs.

Survivors include:

Wife – Glenda M. “Mickie” Crispi (nee Kirk), Pocahontas, IL

Mother – Edna Crispi (nee Schuetz), Centralia, IL

Son – Jeff (Wendy) Crispi, Salem, IL

Son – Elton (Fiancee-Heather Magee) Stewart, Diehlstadt, MO

Daughter – Tamara “Tammy” Stewart, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchildren – Cody, Jessica, Brandon, Ryan, Zachary, Loretta, Brody, Ashton,

Jewel and Cory

Great Grandchild – Cora

Sister – Lori Lucas, Kansas City, MO.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – John Crispi.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

There are no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Metro East Humane Society.